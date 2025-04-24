This one looks pretty dope. The upcoming Predator: Badlands just dropped the first teaser trailer. The visual introduces a fresh take on the iconic sci-fi franchise, with Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi leading an unlikely partnership in a distant world. The newly released teaser hints at a gripping survival story set on a remote planet, though plot specifics remain under wraps.

Get this, according to the official synopsis, the film follows “a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, [who] finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.” While unconfirmed, rumors suggest Fanning may portray twins in the movie, adding another layer of intrigue to her role.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed the critically praised Prey (2022), which was the biggest release ever on Hulu for a film or TV series, Predator: Badlands continues the franchise’s tradition of reimagining its interstellar hunters in new settings. Prey, set in 18th-century Comanche territory, followed a warrior (Amber Midthunder) confronting the Predators as they targeted Earth.

The latest installment arrives in theaters on November 7, offering fans another high-stakes adventure that blends action, survival, and unexpected alliances. With Fanning’s involvement and Trachtenberg’s return, the film promises to expand the Predator universe in bold new ways.

Watch the trailer below and let us know if you’re as excited as we are.