A group of supporters gathered outside the Sumner County Jail on Wednesday (April 23) to protest the incarceration of Nashville rapper Young Buck, who is currently serving a 30-day sentence. The demonstration was in response to the artist’s recent arrest for allegedly failing to adhere to court-mandated bond supervision requirements tied to ongoing legal proceedings.

Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, was taken into custody earlier this month after reportedly missing scheduled check-ins and failing to comply with GPS monitoring. These conditions were tied to charges stemming from a domestic assault allegation and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Court documents suggest that Buck was found in contempt, leading to the revocation of his bond and the imposition of a short-term jail sentence.

The peaceful protest was aimed at highlighting broader concerns about the local criminal justice system. According to WKRN Channel 2, demonstrators called for greater accountability and transparency, specifically citing issues with law enforcement and judicial practices. One participant expressed hope that the protest could help identify and challenge misconduct within the system.

In a public statement, Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock acknowledged the demonstration, thanking attendees for conducting themselves lawfully. “Our office remains committed to ensuring public safety while safeguarding the constitutional rights of every citizen,” Craddock said.

Young Buck’s trial is currently scheduled for July 24. He also faces other legal matters, including alleged property damage linked to a previous domestic dispute. A new bond hearing will be scheduled following the completion of his current sentence.