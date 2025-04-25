The National Football League has announced that the 2025 NFL Schedule, powered by AWS, will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The announcement was made last night during the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

NFL Network will provide extensive coverage with Schedule Release ’25 Presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour show, hosted by Rich Eisen, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Michael Robinson, will offer a comprehensive breakdown of the entire 2025 NFL regular season schedule, analyzing key matchups and primetime games.

The NFL Channel will also offer additional coverage hosted by Patrick Claybon, Cynthia Frelund, and Gregg Rosenthal. Fans can access the NFL Channel on the NFL app, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG, Plex, TCL, Samsung, and at NFL.com/nflchannel.

ESPN will also feature a primetime special on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET, highlighting the release of the 2025 regular season schedule.

Upon release, complete team-by-team and weekly schedules, including opponents, sites, and times, will be available on NFL.com and the NFL app. Fans looking to purchase tickets can visit NFL.com/tickets, where tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Sports Illustrated Tickets, all members of the NFL Ticket Network.