Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit After Sharing Content Featuring Fan’s Mugshot

Another day, another lawsuit. This time a Nevada woman has taken legal action against Chris Brown, claiming the singer shared a misleading video featuring her mugshot, leading to online harassment and emotional distress.

Yikes.

Angela Reliford, a former fan of the R&B artist, filed the lawsuit alleging that Brown reposted a fan-edited clip that included her mugshot, eerie music, and captions suggesting she was a threat. Though Brown did not create the video himself, Reliford argues that his decision to share it with his 145 million followers amplified the damage.

Get this, according to the complaint, the viral post subjected Reliford to ridicule and anxiety, permanently harming her reputation. She is now seeking financial compensation, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

The legal dispute marks a dramatic shift in Reliford’s relationship with Brown. Less than a year ago, she openly admired the singer on Instagram under the username @chrisbrownswife777. However, tensions reportedly arose after an alleged confrontation with one of Brown’s dancers at a July 2024 afterparty.

Reliford, who is representing herself in court, stated that the video was shared without her consent and portrayed her in a false and dangerous light. The lawsuit emphasizes that Brown failed to verify the legitimacy of the content before spreading it to his massive audience.