Cornell University Cancels Kehlani’s Performance Amid Controversy Over Gaza Stance

Cornell University has called off Kehlani’s planned performance at its annual Slope Day concert following concerns over the artist’s public statements regarding Gaza. The decision, confirmed by university leadership, has sparked mixed reactions on campus.

Originally set to headline the event on May 7, Kehlani’s invitation was withdrawn after discussions between administrators and student organizers. In a statement, Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff explained that the choice to book the singer had “injected division and discord” within the community.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” Kotlikoff said.

He added that after meeting with the student board responsible for planning the concert, they agreed the selection had “compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event.” Kotlikoff acknowledged the decision would be “celebrated by some and criticized by others,” but maintained it was “the right thing to do.”

The move came after pressure from Cornellians for Israel, a student organization that urged the university to replace Kehlani as the headliner. In an Instagram post last week, the group argued that choosing Kehlani “effectively communicates that Israeli, Jewish, and Zionist students are not a welcome part of that community.”

However, not all students supported the cancellation. Muna Mohamed, a senior and co-chair of Black Students United at Cornell, voiced her disappointment, reflecting the divided perspectives on campus.