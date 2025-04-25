Three of hip-hop’s most dynamic forces—Crackle Kapone, Ri Lecter, and MAJ—are joining creative firepower on their upcoming collaborative EP, RCM. Released under YesSER Ent with distribution by Empire, this project is already generating buzz across the underground and mainstream scenes alike.

RCM is more than just a link-up—it’s a fusion of raw energy, razor-sharp lyricism, and unapologetic individuality. Each artist brings their own distinct style to the table: Crackle Kapone’s gritty edge, Ri Lecter’s cinematic delivery, and MAJ’s magnetic versatility. Together, they craft a sound that’s aggressive, reflective, and undeniably fresh.

Fans can expect a powerful lineup of tracks, from the smoke-filled bravado of the lead single “Smoke Alone”, to the introspective, emotionally-charged storytelling on “2XP.” Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting bars or layered narratives, RCM delivers across the board.

This EP is a statement—not just for the artists involved, but for YesSER Ent as a rising label staking its claim in the new era of hip-hop. With Empire backing the distribution, RCM is poised to reach ears around the globe and cement the trio’s place in the conversation.