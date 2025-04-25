On this day, we honor the birthday of a true pioneer—Coke La Rock, widely recognized as the first emcee in Hip Hop history.

“Now way back in the days when hip-hop began

With Coke La Rock, Kool Herc, and then Bam” – KRS-One, “South Bronx”

Today marks the 70th birthday of Coke La Rock, the original mic controller and lyrical spark of what would become a global movement. As a founding member of DJ Kool Herc’s legendary Herculoids crew, La Rock was present at the now-iconic back-to-school jam on August 11, 1973—Hip Hop’s official birthday. His voice on the mic helped define what it meant to be an emcee before the world even had a word for it.

Long before the Sugar Hill Gang introduced these lines to mainstream audiences, Coke La Rock was chanting, “You rock and you don’t stop” and “Hotel, motel, you don’t tell, we won’t tell.” While others may have popularized the phrases, the roots trace back to Hip Hop’s very first MC.

His influence even extended to future artists who adopted elements of his name, like the late Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions and T La Rock, further proving just how deep his impact runs.

We salute Coke La Rock on his 70th birthday—a true originator whose voice helped give Hip Hop its soul. Here’s to many more.