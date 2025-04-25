Lil Durk’s legal battle continues, but a federal judge has given him a potential opening. According to AllHipHop, a Los Angeles judge has approved a motion for a hearing to revisit his detention status, with the court date set for May 8 at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Judge Patricia Donahue’s ruling comes as Durk’s legal team presents a new bail package. The proposed conditions include $900,000 in real estate equity, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, $150,000 from a business partner, 24/7 private security, and strict electronic monitoring. His attorneys argue these measures would eliminate flight risk and address public safety concerns.

Durk, arrested in October 2023, faces federal charges for allegedly financing a murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in 2022—an act prosecutors say was in retaliation for King Von’s death in 2020. The 2022 shooting in L.A. resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab.

The defense has rejected the allegations, claiming prosecutors have used misleading evidence, including song lyrics and fan-created videos. One example includes the use of Lil Durk’s lyrics from “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which his team says was recorded months before the alleged incident.

Back in December, Durk’s bail was denied, with the court citing a potential risk to the community and concerns about flight. The upcoming hearing could change the trajectory of his pre-trial detention.