Megan Thee Stallion Drops Bold New Single “Whenever”

Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion has kicked off 2025 with her fiery new single, “Whenever,” released today via Hot Girl Productions. Produced by Bankroll Got It, the track samples Ms. Cherry’s “It’s Whatever” and marks Megan’s first music release of the year.

The Houston native first teased “Whenever” on April 19 before her second Coachella performance, where she wowed fans with surprise guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét.

The release adds to a streak of career-defining moments for Megan. In May, she will be honored at the fourth annual Gold House Gold Gala for her continued support of Asian Pacific culture across music, fashion, and film. Known for championing diverse voices, her collaborations have spanned global pop icons and niche creatives alike.

Megan also recently launched her own tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, offering premium Blanco and Reposado varieties now available through online retailers.