The NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota took place at the iconic Lambeau Field, offering fans their first glimpse of the on-site NFL Draft prospects. Before their professional careers officially began, the 2025 Draft class made a stylish entrance on the Red Carpet at the historic venue.
Against the backdrop of Lambeau Field, the Draft Red Carpet has become a significant moment for prospects to express their style and introduce themselves to the world. This year, the 15 NFL prospects arrived in custom-tailored, bold suit interiors and statement pieces, offering an initial glimpse into their intended presence both on and off the field.
Family and friends accompanied prospects as they prepared for their pivotal career night. Fans watching from home were able to catch the fashion moments live on NFL Network’s NFL Draft Kickoff show, which featured interviews with the prospects on the Red Carpet.
The 2025 NFL Draft began with Round 1 on Thursday, April 24th, and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25th. The event will conclude on Saturday, April 26th, with Rounds 4 through 7, followed by a live performance from country music superstar Brad Paisley to close out Draft weekend in Green Bay.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Alabama guard Tyler Booker arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
A detailed view of Crocs worn by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is seen on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Suit details worn by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are seen on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Miami quarterback Cam Ward arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty waves to fans as he arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan poses on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/NFL)