The NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota took place at the iconic Lambeau Field, offering fans their first glimpse of the on-site NFL Draft prospects. Before their professional careers officially began, the 2025 Draft class made a stylish entrance on the Red Carpet at the historic venue.

Against the backdrop of Lambeau Field, the Draft Red Carpet has become a significant moment for prospects to express their style and introduce themselves to the world. This year, the 15 NFL prospects arrived in custom-tailored, bold suit interiors and statement pieces, offering an initial glimpse into their intended presence both on and off the field.

Family and friends accompanied prospects as they prepared for their pivotal career night. Fans watching from home were able to catch the fashion moments live on NFL Network’s NFL Draft Kickoff show, which featured interviews with the prospects on the Red Carpet.

The 2025 NFL Draft began with Round 1 on Thursday, April 24th, and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25th. The event will conclude on Saturday, April 26th, with Rounds 4 through 7, followed by a live performance from country music superstar Brad Paisley to close out Draft weekend in Green Bay.