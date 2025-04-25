Quavo Promises to Set New Standard for Rappers Turned Actors

Yes, Quavo is an actor. Yes, he’s taking it seriously. How serious? The Migos founding member is setting his sights high as he steps into the world of acting, declaring his ambition to surpass some of the biggest names who have made the leap from music to film.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Quavo didn’t hold back when asked if he believes he can outshine legends like 2Pac, Will Smith, and Queen Latifah. “I’m a great guy, yes sir,” he confidently replied. When pressed further, he added, “They can’t mess with me,” even name-dropping Ice Cube to emphasize his determination to make an impact in Hollywood.

Quavo has been steadily expanding his acting portfolio. He recently reunited with John Travolta for High Rollers, the sequel to Cash Out, which also starred Kristin Davis. His other credits include Savage Salvation alongside Robert De Niro and John Malkovich, as well as Praise This with Chloe Bailey and Druski. Next up, he’ll share the screen with Billy Zane in Takeover, though a release date has yet to be announced.

His debut in Cash Out drew mixed reactions—some praised his transition to acting, while others offered more reserved critiques of both his performance and the film itself. But Quavo remains undeterred, embracing the challenge with the same self-assured energy that has defined his music career.

Good luck with Hollywood, bro. It ain’t easy out there.