Despite serving a lengthy prison sentence, R. Kelly recently showed that he has no plans to leave his singing days behind. The 58-year-old singer surprised fans by calling in to the Inmate Tea With A&P podcast on March 2, where he performed a few impromptu songs, including a special birthday serenade.

Kelly revealed that he was asked to call in to “sing happy birthday to somebody,” but before getting to the celebration, he warmed up by briefly singing his 1998 hit “When A Woman’s Fed Up.” The podcast’s producer joined in the fun, attempting to sing the intro to Kelly’s classic “Bump n’ Grind” before encouraging Kelly to finish it. “I appreciate the love, man. I appreciate you for knowing the words,” Kelly said.

When asked if he still sings while incarcerated, Kelly responded, “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable. That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out… I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”

Kelly also shared that prison food isn’t as bad as some people might assume and emphasized that keeping a positive outlook has helped him cope with his circumstances. To close out his appearance, Kelly treated listeners to a short rendition of his hit “Step In The Name Of Love.”

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City in 2022 on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. Two months later, he was also found guilty in Chicago on multiple counts related to child pornography and enticement of a minor, adding a separate 20-year sentence to his time behind bars.

