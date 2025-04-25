A roaring crowd at Little Caesars Arena witnessed a back-and-forth thriller on Thursday night, but it was the New York Knicks who emerged with a two-point win that shifted momentum in their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons. The 118-116 result gives New York a 2-1 edge as the teams turn their attention to Game 4.

After convincingly dropping Game 2, the Knicks delivered their most complete effort yet, controlling the contest from start to finish. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge with 27 points, while Jalen Brunson added 24 and OG Anunoby chipped in 22. Mikal Bridges capped off New York’s quartet of 20-point scorers with 21 points, keeping Detroit at arm’s length even as the Pistons mounted several late rallies.

Cade Cunningham sought redemption after his standout Game 2 performance, finishing with 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting. Tim Hardaway Jr. also poured in 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to spoil what was a near-flawless night for the visitors. Detroit’s effort was spirited throughout, but costly turnovers in the final minutes allowed New York to pull away.

Both teams will reconvene on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern for Game 4, once again at Little Caesars Arena. ABC will carry the action as Detroit looks to even the series and the Knicks aim to extend their newfound momentum.