Many analysts hinted and predicted it, but now it’s official: star quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.

In the first round, Cam Ward went No.1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, and after passing on Sanders, the New York Giants traded back into the first round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

Sanders, who hosted his own Draft party, spoke about the moment to his family and friends, stating “We all didn’t expect this, of course.”

“I feel like with God, anything’s possible — everything’s possible,” Sanders said. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance — we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless.”