Slim Thug Keeps Spirits High After Megan Thee Stallion’s Playful Rejection

Guess one can dream, right? Despite Megan Thee Stallion’s lighthearted clarification that her Coachella tribute wasn’t a romantic gesture, Houston rapper Slim Thug remains upbeat—and even a little playful about the situation.

In a recent post on the gram, Slim Thug joked about the attention, saying, “I can’t do Megan Thee Stallion. Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later.” Though Megan made it clear she wasn’t interested, he still saw her onstage acknowledgment as a positive. “She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage,” he said. “And then she called me ‘babe.’ Come on now, that’s a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good… Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

Get this, the exchange began when Megan energized the crowd during her first Coachella performance by playing Slim Thug’s tracks “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin’.” Taking it as a sign, Slim humorously told fans, “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

However, Megan set the record straight during her second weekend performance, laughing as she told the crowd, “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music.”

Her Coachella set was one of the festival’s highlights, featuring surprise appearances from Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara. While she delivered hit after hit, she made sure fans knew her shout-out was purely about celebrating Houston’s hip-hop legacy.

Anyways, on to the next.