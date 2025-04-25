Snoop Dogg Partners With NBCUniversal to Launch Death Row Pictures

Score one for the culture. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has entered a major creative partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, marking a significant expansion of his entertainment ventures through his production company, Death Row Pictures. The deal, announced Wednesday, will see the multi-talented artist develop content across film, television, streaming, and sports platforms.

NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chair Donna Langley expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “Audiences connect with Snoop’s originality, charisma, and energy. He brings unmatched authenticity to everything he touches.”

Snoop shared his excitement about the partnership, saying: “Not everyone sees what Death Row Pictures is capable of, but Donna and her team always have. That’s why I’m proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood.”

Get this, the new collab strengthens an already established relationship between Snoop and NBCUniversal. The rapper previously served as a coach on NBC’s The Voice and recently contributed as a correspondent for the network’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage. He will return to The Voice for its upcoming 28th season. Additionally, his family docuseries, Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, aired on E! late last year.

Here’s what’s interesting. A key project under this deal is a biopic chronicling Snoop Dogg’s life and career, first announced in 2022. The film, written by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, will be produced by Snoop alongside Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker. While director Allen Hughes was initially attached to the project, he is no longer involved. Universal Studios will also house Death Row Pictures’ offices, further solidifying the brand’s transition from music to full-scale production.

The huge announcement comes at a high point in Snoop Dogg’s illustrious career. With over 40 million records sold, 21 studio albums, and 20 Grammy nominations, his cultural impact continues to grow. Earlier this year, Time recognized him as one of the world’s 100 most influential people.