Clippers Dominate Nuggets in Intuit Dome Playoff Debut, Take 2-1 Lead

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

After Nikola Jokić orchestrated an early 26-19 lead for the Denver Nuggets with seven assists in the opening nine minutes, the momentum shifted dramatically. The Los Angeles Clippers, playing their first-ever Playoff game at the Intuit Dome, unleashed a 23-2 run spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters, turning a seven-point deficit into a 14-point advantage. They never relinquished the lead.

The Clippers’ quartet of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac combined for 80 points, powering their team to a resounding 117-83 victory and a 2-1 series lead. Harden led the Clippers in scoring in the first quarter, followed by Zubac in the second, Powell in the third, and Leonard in the fourth.

Los Angeles’ defense has tightened throughout the series, allowing 112 points in their Game 1 loss and 102 in their Game 2 win before holding Denver to a season-low 83 points in Game 3. Harden commented on the Intuit Dome’s Playoff debut, saying, “It was just how we expected it to be… they got behind us and we just rode that wave.”

Despite Jokić recording his 20th career Playoff triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists, and Jamal Murray adding 23 points, the Nuggets’ supporting cast struggled. Aaron Gordon was the only other Denver player to reach double figures with 15 points.

The Clippers now lead the series 2-1 and will host Game 4 on Saturday.