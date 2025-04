The NBA has revealed the teams set to play international preseason games in 2025. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Abu Dhabi for two contests on October 2nd and 4th.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans will head to Australia to face Melbourne United on October 3rd and South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 5th. Finally, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will square off in China on October 10th and 12th.