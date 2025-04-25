Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the controversy surrounding his First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe, who recently announced a temporary departure from ESPN while facing a rape lawsuit.

In a candid episode of his YouTube show posted Friday, Smith addressed Sharpe’s decision to step back and gave his personal thoughts on the unfolding legal situation. While the two media giants have shared a strong professional rapport on-air, Smith made it clear that his response is grounded in personal opinion—not insider knowledge or legal insight.

“I find it hard to believe,” Smith said in reference to the allegations. “I don’t believe Shannon Sharpe is guilty of assaulting or raping anybody.” He also emphasized that he wasn’t present and is relying solely on what’s been publicly reported. “That’s just my opinion,” he added, urging viewers not to mistake his stance for a statement of fact.

The lawsuit, which has drawn significant media attention, includes claims that Sharpe offered his accuser a $10 million settlement—an offer she reportedly declined. Despite this, Sharpe maintains his innocence and has publicly stated that he did nothing wrong.

Sharpe intends to return to ESPN this fall in time for the football season, and Smith made it clear that his support will remain unwavering in the meantime. “I’ll be there for him if he needs me,” Smith said. “That’s what friends do. Even in the toughest of times—sometimes especially the toughest of times—they may not always tell you you’re right, and they may not stop you from falling. But they’re there to help lift you up when nobody else will.”

With Sharpe stepping away and the legal process still underway, the situation continues to develop—placing one of sports media’s most prominent voices under an intense spotlight.