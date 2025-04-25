Thunder Stage Historic 29-Point Comeback to Take 3-0 Series Lead

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Trailing by as many as 29 points late in the first half, the Oklahoma City Thunder mounted a stunning comeback to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-108 in Game 3, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. The 29-point deficit overcome by OKC marks the second-largest Playoff comeback in the play-by-play era.

The Grizzlies dominated the first half, capitalizing on Thunder miscues to build a 69-40 lead with three minutes remaining in the second quarter. However, momentum shifted dramatically after Ja Morant exited the game with a hip injury.

Chet Holmgren, who had just one point at halftime, ignited the Thunder’s resurgence with 16 points in the third quarter, finishing with 24 points and five three-pointers. Jalen Williams added 26 points, including a crucial stepback three at the end of the third. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, including the game-tying free throws in the fourth quarter. Alex Caruso also played a pivotal role with three steals and five points in the final frame.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a Playoff career-high 28 points for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22. With the Thunder now holding a 3-0 series lead, the Grizzlies face the daunting task of attempting to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after falling behind 3-0. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday in Memphis.