On this day in 2002, the music world lost a true icon when Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, the vibrant frontwoman of the groundbreaking R&B/Hip Hop group TLC, tragically passed away in a car crash in Honduras. The SUV she was riding in veered off the road, ejecting all four passengers. Left Eye was the only one who didn’t survive. She was just 30 years old.

Known for her fearless creativity and distinct voice, Left Eye was a driving force behind TLC’s success. From shaping the group’s image and visuals to contributing heavily to their songwriting, her impact was undeniable. TLC earned four Grammy Awards during her time with the group, including Best R&B Album for CrazySexyCool and FanMail, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group for hits like “Creep” and “No Scrubs.”

Beyond the group, Left Eye embarked on a solo journey, notching hits with tracks like “Not Tonight,” “U Know What’s Up,” and the UK chart-topper “Never Be the Same Again.” She remains the only member of TLC to release a solo album.

Her final days were captured in the documentary The Last Days of Left Eye, a raw and emotional chronicle of her last 27 days, which aired in 2007. Over two decades later, her influence continues to resonate across generations of artists and fans alike.