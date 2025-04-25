French Montana recently made it clear he wasn’t ready to discuss anything related to Diddy, despite their longstanding connection as Bad Boy Records’ premiere artist for the later part of Diddy’s musical dynasty.

While arriving at LAX, the Bronx rapper was initially in good spirits as paparazzi asked him about the upcoming Met Gala. But the moment the topic shifted to the legal troubles surrounding Diddy, French cut the conversation short. “Come on, man,” he said before walking off without addressing the question.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by his team. One of French’s security guards asked the cameraman not to include that part of the footage — only to be told it was already livestreamed.