During a recent livestream with producer Digital Nas, Kanye West made a series of bold statements, including one in which he claimed responsibility for A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish jail in 2019.

While venting about his daughter North’s appearance in an FKA Twigs music video and criticizing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family, Ye also addressed those he feels have not supported him during recent public and personal battles, specifically calling out A$AP Rocky. According to Ye, he reached out directly to then-President Donald Trump to secure Rocky’s freedom and believes that kind of loyalty should be acknowledged.

Ye talks about FKA Twigs collaborating with North without his consent and mentions Kris’s influence over decisions involving his children pic.twitter.com/vGJtYjMDxU — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) April 24, 2025

“Y’all saying Rocky should say something, man,” Ye said during the livestream. “I called Trump and got that man out of prison, man. He supposed to be making a diss record for them.”

A$AP Rocky’s 2019 arrest in Sweden gained international headlines, prompting Trump to tweet in support of the rapper, saying “Give A$AP Rocky his freedom” and later, “Sweden has let our African American community down.” Rocky was eventually released and later found guilty of assault but avoided further jail time. He reflected on the incident in his 2021 documentary Stockholm Syndrome, where he stated Trump’s involvement “made it a little worse.”

Ye’s support for Rocky hasn’t been limited to that situation. Earlier this year, when Rocky was on trial again, Kanye reportedly offered him a place to stay and moral support. After Rocky was found not guilty, Ye celebrated with a brief Instagram post.

In the same livestream, Kanye also expressed admiration for Rocky and fellow rapper Kodak Black, despite launching into a general critique of the rap community. “I LOVE ROCKY,” he tweeted at the time, adding, “I LOVE KODAK,” and later, “RAPPERS JUST LIKE JEWS. AS A WHOLE THEY BE DOING BITCH SH*T BUT THERE’S A FEW I STILL F*CK WITH.”