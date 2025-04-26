BigXthaplug Advocates for Autism Acceptance with Autism Society of America

Dallas native and multi-platinum recording artist BigXthaplug is lending his voice to the Autism Society of America’s Autism Is campaign for Autism Acceptance Month. This initiative aims to amplify real stories from the Autism community, fostering greater understanding, inclusion, and acceptance of the diverse spectrum.

As a father to a six-year-old son with autism, BigXthaplug is sharing his family’s journey to combat stigma and stereotypes. Through his platform, he hopes to connect with fans and families navigating similar paths, particularly in communities where awareness and access to support may be limited. His involvement in the Autism Is campaign encourages conversation, connection, and compassion.

“As a dad to an autistic son, I’ve seen the importance of being understood for who you truly are. This is personal for me—it’s about sharing our journey, showing up for my son, and breaking down the walls around autism. It’s about being real, spreading awareness, and making sure no one feels alone in this,” said BigXthaplug.

The Autism Society of America is the nation’s largest and oldest grassroots Autism organization. Through its extensive network of over 70 affiliates, it directly supports over half a million people through advocacy, education, resources, and community programming. The Autism Is campaign emphasizes the diverse lived experiences within the Autism community, recognizing that Autism is not a singular experience. The campaign advocates for equitable access to care, services, and opportunities tailored to each individual’s unique journey.

To learn more, advocate, or donate, please visit AutismSociety.org.