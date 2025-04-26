Bun B’s Trill Burgers Opens Second Houston-Area Location

Trill Burgers, the award-winning smashburger concept created by legendary rapper and entrepreneur Bun B, has opened its second brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Houston area. The new location is situated in Spring, Texas, at 6810 Louetta Rd., approximately 25 miles north of downtown Houston. This marks the latest expansion for Trill Burgers, whose first location opened in Houston in June 2023 and quickly gained popularity, attracting long lines.

The Spring restaurant will debut Trill Lemonade, Trill Burgers’ fresh-squeezed lemonade, which previously premiered at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Classic, Strawberry, and an Arnold Palmer blend will be offered, all made with a proprietary in-house recipe. Trill Burgers has also established a new partnership with Coca-Cola as its fountain drink provider and expanded its partnership with DoorDash as its exclusive third-party delivery and pickup provider. The Spring location will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the drive-thru remaining open until midnight.

Bun B expressed his gratitude, stating, “The support our community continues to show has been nothing short of incredible. We’re so grateful for this city, and we’re excited to expand to the north side of Houston. To our new neighbors and visitors in Spring, we’re thrilled to be joining your community. We hope to see y’all at Trill Burgers very soon.”

The 3,023-square-foot restaurant features seating for 76 guests inside and 32 on the patio. The design incorporates Trill’s signature black and yellow color scheme with modern and comfortable elements, including neon signage and murals by Houston artist Todd Louis. The menu will feature the same acclaimed items as the original location, including the signature OG Burger, named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in 2022. Two additional Trill Burgers locations are planned to open later this year in Missouri City and Houston.