Mariah the Scientist Reveals Concept Behind Upcoming Album on Summer Walker’s ‘Over It Radio’

Mariah the Scientist recently joined Summer Walker on Episode 6 of “Over It Radio,” engaging in a candid conversation about their songwriting processes, touring experiences, and the importance of mental health.

During the episode, Mariah the Scientist shared the intriguing concept behind her forthcoming album. She described it using the metaphor of a “little green toy soldier.” According to Mariah, this toy soldier symbolizes a deep dedication to a cause, one that an individual would be willing to sacrifice for. However, the “toy” aspect represents a feeling of being small and not taken seriously.

Expanding on the metaphor, Mariah expressed her perspective that this is how some men view women – as individuals who are intensely invested in relationships and other pursuits. In contrast, the men themselves may not reciprocate with the same level of seriousness. She likened it to a “modern man’s war on love,” where women’s efforts are sometimes perceived as trivial or even a “joke.” Summer Walker responded to this concept, describing it as “really deep.”

You can watch the entire episode below.