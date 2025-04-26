Master P Joins AEW Dynamite Chaos in New Orleans, Throws Punches at Jon Moxley

AEW brought hometown energy to Dynamite on April 23 by welcoming New Orleans hip-hop icon and former WCW guest star Master P. Reintroduced as “Coach P,” he kicked off the night alongside Tony Schiavone in The Big Easy, setting the stage for a wild night.

Coach P introduced the newly crowned AEW Trios Champions — The Opps, made up of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. But their victory celebration was cut short as the former champs, Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir), stormed the ring and cleared it.

That left Master P face-to-face with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Samoa Joe rushed back to lock in a choke on Moxley, and Master P landed a few shots of his own on the champ. The Elite then hit the ring, still looking to align with the Death Riders, and backed up Moxley.

The chaos escalated as The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega all joined the fray, siding with The Opps. The babyfaces eventually took control of the ring.

With tensions rising and alliances shifting, AEW appears to be heading toward another explosive showdown — possibly Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing, or a Blood & Guts war.