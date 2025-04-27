In Los Angeles, photographer Lara Guinle has carved a unique name for herself. Born in Spain and raised in Brazil, Guinle brings a global perspective to her work, blending her diverse cultural experiences with a refined aesthetic sensibility. As a photographer and creative director, she utilizes crafting compelling content for brands and artists across the fashion, music, and lifestyle industries. With nearly a decade of experience, Guinle has honed a distinct style that resonates with authenticity and artistry.

Guinle’s journey started with a foundation in fashion, fashion business, and design. This early exposure sparked a passion for the creative process behind campaign production, ignited a deep interest in the power of imagery to tell stories. Today, she’s not only a sought-after photographer but also the photo editor for Shutterstock and the founder of LAB185, a creative agency she runs with her partner, Doug Lima, and has shot several campaigns, from editorials of Grammy-nominated Karol Conka to campaigns for fashion brand Love Your Melon, and beyond.

The ethos of Guinle’s standout style is her ability to capture candid moments that are backed by a design-savvy style. This sets Guinle apart from others in a competitive field. According to the artist, it’s the emotional depth and stylistic flair she infuses into her work. “What makes me stand out is the way I bring emotion and style together,” she explains. “I have a strong aesthetic point of view that comes from my background in fashion and design, but I always aim for imagery that feels real and intentional.”

Guinle’s attraction to authentic moments is evident in her approach. She seeks out those instances that feel “a little raw, a little nostalgic—something you can feel, not just see.” This pursuit of genuine emotion is further applied by her affinity for analog formats. “I also love working with analog formats, that alleviates me to slow down and really connect with what I’m capturing.”

Her international upbringing has undoubtedly shaped her unique vision. “Being born in Spain, raised in Brazil, and living in LA has definitely helped palliate myself on how I perceive the world, and I think that global viewpoints bring something different to my work.” This blend of cultures and experiences allows her to approach each project with a fresh and nuanced perspective.

Identifying Guinle’s distinct aesthetic style is instantly recognizable, marked by a focus on reality and intention. “I’ve always been drawn to visuals that feel real and intentional, and I think that’s really helped shape my style over time,” she says.

Guinle’s style is further defined by her fondness for experimentation. “I love to experiment with different types of film and finding various ways to incorporate subtle movement into my work—it adds a layer of emotion and texture that makes each piece feel more alive.” This dedication to texture and emotion creates images that are both visually eye-catching and deeply resonant.

Beyond her personal endeavors and LAB185, Guinle’s role as a photo editor for Shutterstock significantly impacts her professional approach. She emphasizes the importance of structure and organization in her creative ventures, noting: “I think working with them has helped me develop a more structured approach to creative work. It taught me how to organize processes and workflows in a way that keeps projects running smoothly.”

This newfound foundation allows her to maintain creative focus while ensuring efficient behind-the-scenes operations in her own work.

Some of her editorial highlights include shooting for Karol Conka, Laurel Hardware, and a campaign for Love Your Melon x Disney. Guinle’s portfolio boasts a diverse array of editorial projects, each demonstrating her versatility and creative prospects.

She emphasizes the unique experience of collaborating with musicians, like shooting Grammy-nominated Karol Conka, a musician with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, for Marie Claire Brazil. “I’ve always loved working with artists—music has been a big source of inspiration in my life, so collaborating with musicians feels especially meaningful,” said Guinle.

“There’s something quite fascinating about stepping into their creative world, even briefly, and seeing how they interpret things visually. It’s always a unique exchange of energy and perspective.”

The content creation for Laurel Hardware, a high-end Los Angeles restaurant in West Hollywood, was another project that allowed Guinle to showcase her creativity. “Creating content for Laurel Hardware has been a really fun project,” she recalls.

“A good friend of mine works with them and invited me to develop visuals for their social media. She gave me a lot of creative freedom, which made the process even more enjoyable—and I was really happy with how it all turned out.”

Guinle’s involvement with Love Your Melon, a hat brand, is a standout. She worked on the Love Your Melon x Disney campaign, showcasing her ability to capture authentic moments with warmth and sensitivity. “Love Your Melon is one of those clients I’m always genuinely happy to work with,” she said.

“After collaborating on their Barbie collection, they invited me back to capture the launch of their Disney Classics collection. Shooting with children is always a bit of a challenge—you have to be patient, fast, and ready to adapt—but it also brings so much authenticity, poignance and warmth to the images. I love working on projects like this that feel playful and cemented in real life.”

Analog photography is crucial to Guinle’s style. She shares her favorite tools: “My favorite cameras change from time to time but an all-time favorite is probably my Mamiya RZ67 and I also really love my Nikon FG to take it with me everywhere I go.”

When asked about surrealist influences, Guinle admitted it wasn’t something she had consciously considered but found insightful. “I never thought about it but it does make a lot of sense. I think everything and anything can inspire me: colors, sounds, feelings, everyday stuff.. it really depends on the day, depends on my mood.” This openness to diverse stimuli allows her to continuously evolve and refine her artistic scope.

Lara Guinle’s success as a photographer and creative director is rooted from her ability to seamlessly blend emotion, style, and cultural influences. Her dedication to authenticity, combined with a perception for detail and a formulated approach to creative work, has made her a sought-after talent in the visual storytelling landscape. As she continues to mold her craft, Guinle’s unique perspective and artistry promise to captivate audiences for years to come.

Visit Lara Guinle’s website at laraguinle.com.