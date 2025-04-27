Travis Hunter has lots of things to celebrate this weekend and it appears that the #2 draft pick is celebrating in good company. Lil Wayne joined the newly minted Jacksonville Jaguars player as he got his selection call and the pair were nothing short of ecstatic.

A video shared on Weezy’s Instagram shows Hunter, who is signed to Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency, receiving a call and immediately standing up and hugging various friends and family members including Wayne himself, who was perched on the arm of the couch next to Hunter when he got THE call.

In the IG video, Wayne shouts “Duuuuuvaaaaal,” a nod to Duval County where Jacksonville is located (the cheer is common amongst Jaguars fans).

While Lil Wayne is far from the first celebrity to be a football fan, he is one of the first to tap into the new NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities that are now afforded to college players. Lil Wayne recently became involved in the college sports world through his co-ownership and partnership in Young Money APAA Sports. The agency, founded in 2017 through a merger between APAA Sports and Young Money Sports, represents athletes in various sports, including the NFL, NBA, soccer, and college sports. Lil Wayne, while not an agent himself, is involved in the agency’s operations and helps to grow and cultivate the agency’s clients

