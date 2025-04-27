Social media gets so ugly these day but sheesh it never ceases to surprise us. Boosie Badazz, known for speaking his mind without hesitation, recently fired back at Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the artist claimed that Boosie “smells poor.” Wasting no time, Boosie responded by turning the insult around on Ye, and even referenced some of Ye’s own personal controversies.

In a heated response posted online, Boosie warned Ye to “chill” and “watch what he tweets,” before flipping the insult and saying Ye’s breath “actually smells like a ham and cheese hot pocket when it come out the microwave.”

Boosie didn’t stop there. He took his response even further by mentioning Ye’s family, specifically his sons, and pointed to Ye’s earlier “incestuous” admission involving a cousin. Boosie wrote, “U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A DK N HIS MOUTH. YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A DK TASTE LIKE.”

He ended his response by labeling Ye a “professional d**k sucker” and sharing a digitally altered image of Ye in a compromising situation.

This exchange was triggered after Ye appeared on a live stream with Digital Nas where he said, “I know that nia smell poor, and I ain’t never met him,” referring to Boosie. Ye continued, “You know, that nia is poor. What the f**k am I’m talking about smell?” Someone off-camera added, “yeah Boosie gotta stop talking sht,” and Ye agreed, saying, “But that’s what he here to do. They took a piece of sht and made him talk sh*t. He talk to himself.”

Boosie Badazz, known for speaking his mind without hesitation, recently fired back at Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the artist claimed that Boosie “smells poor.” Wasting no time, Boosie responded by turning the insult around on Ye, and even referenced some of Ye’s own personal controversies.

In a heated response posted online, Boosie warned Ye to “chill” and “watch what he tweets,” before flipping the insult and saying Ye’s breath “actually smells like a ham and cheese hot pocket when it come out the microwave.”

Boosie didn’t stop there. He took his response even further by mentioning Ye’s family, specifically his sons, and pointed to Ye’s earlier “incestuous” admission involving a cousin. Boosie wrote, “U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A DK N HIS MOUTH. YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A DK TASTE LIKE.”

He ended his response by labeling Ye a “professional d**k sucker” and sharing a digitally altered image of Ye in a compromising situation.

This exchange was triggered after Ye appeared on a live stream with Digital Nas where he said, “I know that nia smell poor, and I ain’t never met him,” referring to Boosie. Ye continued, “You know, that nia is poor. What the f**k am I’m talking about smell?” Someone off-camera added, “yeah Boosie gotta stop talking sht,” and Ye agreed, saying, “But that’s what he here to do. They took a piece of sht and made him talk sh*t. He talk to himself.”

Like we said, ugly social media energy.