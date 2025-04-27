The 2025 NFL Draft should be renamed the Shedeur Sanders Watch Party. Every pick was a wow, he’s not picked yet moment instead of focusing on the picks that were being called up to the pros.

Check out how Shedeur received the news when he heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns.

Oh, and he found out while live streaming with his brother Shilo, who went undrafted before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and surrounded by family and friends.

Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns 🤣



NOT THE DOG 😭😭😭 (via @DeionSandersJr) pic.twitter.com/ZfeJK0Tbbp — Overtime (@overtime) April 26, 2025

Before he was called he and Shilo found time to see the humor in it all.

Shilo Sanders is Comedy 😂



“I don’t even know what they going to do with me”



“If they making him wait, Oh buddy”



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/CjjKY7jyt9 — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 25, 2025 And even their dad Coach Prime, weighed in to poke fun at his sons draft status.

“This the devil” 🤣



Coach Prime on his son Shedeur Sanders slipping to day 3 of the NFL Draft.



(via @DeionSandersJr) pic.twitter.com/hNTXaj1muq — Overtime (@overtime) April 26, 2025 End of the day both Sanders brothers found homes in the NFL and all the hype around where Shedeur was drafted and Shilo signing as an undrafted free agent, won’t be remembered. Here’s what will–their play on the field at the pro level.

That remains to be seen.