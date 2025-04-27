The 2025 NFL Draft should be renamed the Shedeur Sanders Watch Party. Every pick was a wow, he’s not picked yet moment instead of focusing on the picks that were being called up to the pros.
Check out how Shedeur received the news when he heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns.
Oh, and he found out while live streaming with his brother Shilo, who went undrafted before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and surrounded by family and friends.
Before he was called he and Shilo found time to see the humor in it all.
That remains to be seen.