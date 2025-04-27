On this day in 1999, Ruff Ryders Entertainment dropped their first full-length studio album, Ryde Or Die Vol. 1, in collaboration with Interscope Records.

Fueled by production from the Ruff Ryders’ own Swizz Beatz, along with DJ Clue, the project delivered standout tracks like First Lady Eve’s “What Ya Want,” the hypnotic “Jigga My Nigga” featuring Jay-Z, and the title track “Ryde Or Die,” which showcased the entire Ruff Ryders camp. The title cut served as an updated, amped-up version of the Hit Squad’s “Head Banger,” bringing that aggressive, unified crew energy to a new generation. The success was immediate — Ryde Or Die Vol. 1 was certified platinum by the RIAA just a few months later in June 1999.

Although Ruff Ryders followed up with Ryde Or Die Vol. 2 in 2000, it didn’t quite match the groundbreaking impact of the original.

Salute to Dee and Waah, Swizz Beatz, The L.O.X., Hov, and everyone else who helped shape this cornerstone of Hip Hop history. And of course, an extra special salute to the Dog himself — Rest in Peace, DMX.