Well, what y’all expect? Despite entering his term with robust poll numbers, a recent survey conducted by CNN and SSRS indicates a significant shift in public perception of the current president’s performance as he approaches his 100th day in office.

The president’s 41% approval rating stands as the lowest recorded for a newly elected president at this juncture, dating back at least to Dwight Eisenhower, a statistic that includes the president’s own previous term.

A decline of 4 percentage points since March, and 7 points since late February, has been observed in approval ratings regarding the president’s handling of his duties. A new low of 22% of respondents expressed strong approval, while 45% indicated strong disapproval.

Noteworthy decreases in approval were observed among women and Hispanic Americans since March, with a 7-point drop in each group, resulting in a 36% approval rate among women and 28% among Hispanic Americans. Partisan viewpoints remain consistently polarized, with 86% of Republicans expressing approval and 93% of Democrats expressing disapproval. Among political independents, the president’s approval rating has fallen to 31%, matching a previous low point from his first term and aligning with his standing in January 2021.

The poll reveals a decline in public confidence across nearly all key policy areas addressed by the president.

Approval ratings concerning economic issues have notably decreased since early March, coinciding with the implementation of tariff plans that led to stock market volatility and concerns about rising prices. Approval ratings on inflation have decreased by 9 points to 35%, and on tariffs, by 4 points to 35%. The president’s approval rating for handling the economy has fallen by 5 points to a career low of 39%, matching a previous low from his first term and a recent low from March. Only 52% of respondents expressed confidence in his economic management, a 13-point decline compared to a December CNN poll.

“I’m disappointed. I didn’t vote for him. I was going to give him the benefit of doubt, because I figured, you know, he could do things to help the economy and … further disappointment,” stated a 55-year-old Virginia resident, identifying as an independent poll participant who has worked in federal government for over two decades. She requested anonymity.

Overall, public confidence in the president’s ability to responsibly exercise presidential power (46% confident, down 8 points) and provide effective national leadership (50% confident, down 9 points) has significantly decreased since December. This shift coincides with the president’s issuance of numerous executive orders that have faced legal challenges.