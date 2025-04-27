Ye is at it again with the wild baseless claims. This time he’s seeking recognition for what he believes is his groundbreaking influence on the livestreaming world, insisting that popular streamer Kai Cenat owes him a nod of respect. In a recent clip shared by AkademiksTV, Ye passionately reaffirmed his stance that he paved the way for the type of live broadcasts that have helped catapult Cenat’s fame.

The rant went like this … oh, and his fronts kind of make it hard to understand him but we got you covered with a partial transcript.

Ye says he invented streaming says Kai Cenat got his prison stream idea from Ye’d 24-hour ‘DONDA’ livestreams 👀 pic.twitter.com/9q9cdsmPxb — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 24, 2025

“I invented the streaming st with Donda,” Ye declared, referring to the unique livestream events he held from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while finalizing his 2021 album. He continued, “No, this na gon’ tell me, ‘Oh, Kai Cenat had nas in the prison.’ I said, ‘Jews been had nas in prisons.’ I was like, na, that was my whole st. Sleeping in the stadium. N***as is taking the whole swag and running with it.”

Who’s gonna tell Ye, livestreaming had existed long before this.

Still, Ye feels that his Donda events reshaped the landscape and expressed frustration that others have run with the concept without crediting his influence. He added, “That’s one thing that old nas be doing. Nas will pull up and want you to remember some st. That’s how nas get out and get shot and s*t. ‘Man, you remember?’ ‘No.’ Bow. You out of here.”

The complicated history between Ye and Kai Cenat stretches back to the Vultures era, when Ye sent Cenat a merchandise package that ended up being the wrong size. After Cenat humorously commented on it during one of his streams, Ye fired back, saying, “Fk that n*a corny.”

He wants credit. Okay Ye, here’s some credit now onto the next crisis.