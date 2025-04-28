50 Cent Continues to Diss Big Meech: ‘Slick Rat’

50 Cent continues his onslaught of rat accusations against Big Meech. Sharing an image of a mouse chasing cheese, 50 wrote: “New footage of Big Meech, slick Rat you know the vibes!”

50 Cent is turning up the heat in his ongoing feud with Big Meech, claiming he has paperwork proving the BMF founder cooperated with authorities. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Fif teased an upcoming documentary about Tammy Cowins and shared a photo of the alleged document.

“(TAMMY COWINS) The truth and nothing but the truth coming soon! 1090 Jake tomorrow got that paperwork, you know the vibes,” he wrote in the caption, tagging YouTuber 1090 Jake, known for exposing alleged snitches in the rap world.

While 50 seemed confident in his latest revelation, many fans weren’t buying it. His comments section quickly turned into a debate, with some defending Big Meech and others questioning 50’s motives.

“That’s the same BS paperwork that proves nothing,” one user commented. “Meech did not snitch. There’s no evidence that’s even close to that narrative, so please just move on and stop tryna tear the man down.” Another critic didn’t hold back, saying, “I don’t care what anyone says; Fifty has female tendencies. How do you let your emotions mess up the bag? You had a successful show, and it all fell apart because of a picture.”

This latest jab is just another chapter in 50 Cent’s ongoing beef with Big Meech, which escalated after Meech linked up with Rick Ross for a since-canceled “Welcome Home” concert following his release from prison. 50 was not impressed, labeling Meech a “rat” on Instagram and hinting that the BMF TV series on Starz might end.

Even Lil Meech, who stars in the show, tried to smooth things over—but that only worsened matters. 50 Cent ended up leaking their private text messages, claiming he once had to take Lil Meech to rehab after an on-set incident. When Boosie Badazz questioned why 50 was going after Lil Meech, Fif didn’t hold back.

“I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life, Boosie,” 50 responded. “That’s why he reacted like that. If he gets locked up, I’m the first person he calls—I bailed him out every time. When I saw him laughing at his pop’s post, I said ‘oh sh*t, he a snake too—he belong with him.’”

Whether or not this so-called paperwork actually proves anything remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure; when it comes to 50 Cent and beef, he never lets it go.