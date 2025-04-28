Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator’s Son Behind Prank Call to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had a hell of an NFL Draft weekend. From first-round projects to being taken in the fifth, the draft had a whirlwind of emotions, including a prank call from a college student.

On Sunday, the Falcons released an apology for a prank phone call captured on video showing a young white man pranking Sanders as a member of the New Orleans Saints organization. Providing context to the moment, the Falcons reveal that the call was placed by the friend of Jax Ulbrich, who received Sanders’ phone number from the iPad of Jeff Ulbrich, his father, the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

“Earlier in the week, Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call. Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact.”

Falcons’ statement on the involvement of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, in the draft weekend prank call to Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/PgSxURroaY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

Ulbrich himself wrote a statement revealing he spoke to Sanders and offered an apology.