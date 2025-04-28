Beats Unveils New Navy Blue and Blush Pink Beats Pill Just in Time for Summer

Beats is turning up the heat this summer with two new colorways for its best-selling speaker, the Beats Pill. Starting today, the Beats Pill is available in Navy Blue, sold exclusively at Walmart, and Blush Pink, available only at Target.

Blush Pink fans in Canada and the UK can also get in on the action later this summer, with exclusive availability at Walmart Canada and John Lewis in the UK.

To celebrate the colorful launch, Beats has debuted playful new “Pill People” animated shorts featuring WNBA star Angel Reese and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. In the clips, Reese’s pink Pill Person showcases her signature long lashes and fierce energy, while Ricciardo’s blue Pill Person captures his fun-loving spirit — even performing his iconic “shoey.”

Built for summer adventures, the Beats Pill boasts a sleek, water-resistant design, powerful sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and Fast Fuel charging, plus USB-C device charging. The new Beats Pill models are priced at $149.99 and are available now.