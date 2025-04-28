Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are officially back together, bringing all five original members — Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone — onstage for the first time in 15 years. Their long-awaited reunion is being celebrated with a brand-new single, “Aww Shit,” and an extensive nationwide tour marking their 30th anniversary.

Released on April 25, 2025, “Aww Shit” captures the iconic group’s unmistakable style, blending rapid-fire verses with smooth harmonies over an energetic beat co-produced by Gold Ru$h, Buddy Long, and Nat Powers. This new track is their first joint release since their 2010 album Uni5: The World’s Enemy, thrilling longtime fans eager to hear the full lineup together again.

The anniversary tour commemorates the group’s groundbreaking debut EP Creepin on ah Come Up and will see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform across major cities throughout the United States. Some key stops include:

May 1 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

May 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

June 6 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center (featuring Master P and The Lox)

June 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (as part of A Roots Picnic Experience)

June 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

July 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

August 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

September 6 – Omaha, NE @ Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront

Fans can expect a nostalgic and high-energy celebration of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s influential legacy as they take the stage once again.