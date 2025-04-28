Whelp new love will make you do a lot of things. Sometimes for the better. Cardi B has indicated that her newfound relationship with a “gorgeous” partner is the reason behind her recent decision to refrain from engaging with online criticism, a significant change from her typically outspoken nature.

Get this, the Body Yellow rapper, usually known for her prompt and passionate responses to negative comments, has been noticeably more reserved online in recent times. During an open discussion on X Spaces, Cardi shared that her current contentment stems from a significant aspect of her life – specifically, a new romantic connection.

“You know when you have a gorgeous man loving and touching you from head to toe?” Cardi expressed, as reported by Baller Report. “It’s like, I don’t care what anybody says when you’ve got a fine man that loves you completely.” She concluded her brief statement by reiterating her description of her new love interest as “gorgeous,” conveying clear happiness.

Check this part out, there has been considerable speculation suggesting that Cardi is in a relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. Their appearances together at Coachella and on other occasions have fueled rumors of a developing romance.

Meanwhile, her former partner, Offset, seems to be reacting positively to the news. In response to a fan’s lighthearted comment about him possibly being upset over Cardi’s happiness, Offset simply stated, “I’m happy for her.”

Good to hear that part too.

However, the past relationship between Cardi and Offset has involved complexities. In March, Cardi publicly claimed that Offset had sent threatening messages following their separation.

Cardi alleged that he had asked her to reconcile, even making concerning threats directed at himself and her. The Bronx emcee also claimed that Offset had attempted to interfere with her dating life by sending private videos of them to someone she was seeing.