Boost Guest Experience with eSIM Recommendations

When a guest checks into your Airbnb, their experience begins long before they drop their bags by the bed. It starts with the small things: fast communication, local tips, seamless connectivity. For international guests especially, staying connected can be a logistical nightmare—roaming fees, local SIM card hunts, language barriers at airport kiosks. Yet, there’s a simple, digital-age solution that forward-thinking hosts are beginning to offer: eSIM recommendations.

This isn’t just about technology—it’s about hospitality.

The Digital Touch That Makes You Memorable

In the world of Airbnb management, first impressions are digital. The welcome email sets the tone. The house manual defines the stay. These communication touchpoints are an opportunity to offer real, practical help. Imagine this line in your welcome message:

“Need reliable mobile data during your stay? Download your Travel eSIM before landing—no physical SIM swap, just scan and connect.”

It’s effortless. It’s unexpected. It’s a guest experience upgrade.

Why eSIMs Matter for International Guests

For guests traveling across borders, the convenience of eSIMs is unparalleled. There’s no fumbling with unfamiliar SIM trays or losing access to their home number. With a simple QR code, they can install a data plan directly onto their phone and stay online from the moment they land.

The use cases are wide-ranging:

Real-time directions from the airport.



Language translation apps that work without lag.



Immediate access to your Airbnb listing, self check-in instructions, or digital guidebook.



By offering international eSIM suggestions in advance, you help guests avoid overpriced airport SIMs, obscure kiosks, or roaming traps. You’re giving them time—time they’d otherwise spend sorting out logistics.

How to Offer eSIM Recommendations Effectively

A thoughtful integration of eSIM information into your guest materials can go a long way. Here’s how to do it without overwhelming or appearing promotional:

1. Pre-Arrival Email

Include a section titled “Staying Connected in [Your City]”:

Briefly explain what an eSIM is.



is. Recommend one or two providers with good local coverage.



Include a direct link or QR code to the provider’s activation page.



2. Digital Guidebook

In the “Getting Around” or “Local Tips” section, add:

“We recommend using an eSIM for easy mobile data while you’re here. It takes minutes to set up and is often cheaper than physical SIMs. Here are our top picks…”

You can also include visuals—step-by-step images or screenshots for activation.

3. Physical Collateral

If you use printed welcome cards or binders, include a small “Tech Tips” card with:

An explainer of eSIMs



Suggested QR codes for tourists (e.g., 5GB for 7 days options)



A tip to activate before arriving or while connected to Wi-Fi



This personalizes the experience without requiring a tech background.

Recommended Tools for Hosts

If you manage several properties or host remotely, automation can streamline this gesture. A few useful tools:

Touch Stay or Hostfully : Digital guidebook platforms where you can embed links or PDFs for eSIM instructions.



or : Digital guidebook platforms where you can embed links or PDFs for instructions. Canva : Easily design your own branded QR cards or info sheets.



: Easily design your own branded QR cards or info sheets. Airbnb Scheduled Messages: Automate pre-check-in messages that include your eSIM guide.



For those more advanced in Airbnb management, partnering with eSIM providers as an affiliate can even turn this into a small passive income stream.

Hospitality Is in the Details

Travelers remember the details. The cozy touches. The timely advice. The feeling that someone thought ahead for them.

Including eSIM information is a subtle but powerful way to stand out. It’s not as flashy as a rooftop hot tub, but it delivers real utility. It solves a problem before the guest even knows they’ll have it.

Whether your guest is a solo traveler navigating Tokyo’s metro, or a family trying to stay in touch at Disneyland Paris, digital connectivity matters. And when you, as a host, are the reason they had one less thing to worry about—you’ve elevated their entire stay.

A Competitive Edge in Airbnb Management

In the saturated world of short-term rentals, differentiation is critical. With the rise of tech-savvy travelers and remote workers, hosts must think beyond linens and cleaning schedules. Offering eSIM support adds another layer to your brand as a host who truly gets it.

It’s particularly beneficial if you cater to digital nomads or have high international traffic. In fact, you can mention eSIM-friendly hosting in your listing description:

“We offer tech-friendly stays, including guidance on digital eSIM setup before you arrive—no roaming surprises.”

This subtle signal tells potential guests: “You’re in good hands.”

Final Thoughts

You don’t need to reinvent hospitality to make an impression. Often, it’s as simple as thinking ahead on your guests’ behalf. When you include eSIM recommendations in your pre-arrival communication or guidebooks, you transform a potential travel pain point into a smooth, proactive guest experience.

In a world where connectivity is key, be the host that connects the dots.