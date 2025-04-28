Flo Milli Welcomes Baby Boy with G6Reddot

Flo Milli is celebrating the birth of her son with G6reddot. Hitting Instagram, Flo Milli revealed the baby boy, writing, “& y’all bet not play bout y’all internet nephew.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow artists, including SZA, Latto, GloRilla, TiaCorine, Coi Leray, Halle Bailey, and Baby Tate, who all offered their congratulations.

G6Reddot also acknowledged the birth: “Welcome my first born sixx. It’s not easy being a Black father in America. Dey already counting me out”