Happy 59th Birthday To Bay Area Rap Icon Too $hort!

Today, we celebrate the birthday of one of Hip Hop’s true pioneers and West Coast legends — Too $hort, born Todd Anthony Shaw on this date in 1966.

Too $hort’s influence on the culture is undeniable. One of the first self-made entrepreneurs in rap, he built his career from the ground up, selling his now-iconic X-rated mixtapes straight out of the trunk of his car in Oakland. Long before independent hustling became a blueprint for success in Hip Hop, $hort laid the foundation with his gritty, streetwise storytelling and unmistakable drawl.

Between 1987 and 2012, Too $hort dropped an impressive fifteen studio albums, helping define the sound of West Coast rap while also evolving with the times. His catalog includes collaborations with a who’s who of Hip Hop royalty — from The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac to Lil Jon, Pimp C, and E-40. $hort’s versatility and staying power have made him a sought-after voice across multiple eras and coasts, bridging gaps between old school legends and new school stars.

Coming straight out of Oakland, Too $hort helped shape the Bay Area’s identity within Hip Hop, creating anthems that climbed the Billboard charts and became cultural staples. After relocating to Atlanta in the early 2000s, $hort immersed himself in the Dirty South movement, blending his West Coast flavor with Southern bounce. That fusion led to one of his biggest and most enduring hits, the club classic “Blow the Whistle,” proving his ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots.

Today, Too $hort’s influence continues to loom large over the game. His signature phrase “What’s my favorite word?” still echoes in parties, concerts, and hip hop conversations worldwide.

Salute to a true innovator, hustler, and legend on his special day — Happy Birthday, Too $hort!