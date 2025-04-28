Kehlani has spoken out following Cornell University’s decision to cancel her scheduled Slope Day performance after controversy arose surrounding her pro-Palestine advocacy. In a video message posted on April 26, Kehlani addressed the situation, clarifying her position and firmly rejecting claims of antisemitism.

“I’m not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I’m anti-genocide,” she stated, appearing alongside Jewish and Palestinian friends. “Anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That’s what I’m anti.”

That part.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DI7qUCmpEFG/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=76bbb0a3-e500-4ac5-bdb8-573208934528

She went on to highlight her past collaborations with Jewish activists, noting her long-standing ties with Jewish Voice for Peace. “I continue to learn from and work alongside impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide,” Kehlani added.

The singer had originally been announced as the headliner for Cornell’s annual Slope Day event on May 7. However, university leadership decided to remove her from the lineup. Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff explained the decision, saying her involvement “injected division and discord” within the campus community. “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” Kotlikoff said.

After consulting with the student board responsible for planning the event, Kotlikoff reported they mutually agreed that Kehlani’s appearance would have “compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event.” Acknowledging that reactions would be mixed, he affirmed that canceling the performance was “the right thing to do.”

The student organization Cornellians for Israel also voiced opposition to Kehlani’s booking, sharing on Instagram that her inclusion “effectively communicates that Israeli, Jewish, and Zionist students are not a welcome part of that community.”

Through it all, Kehlani stood by her beliefs, saying, “If you want to cancel me, stand on it being because of your Zionism. Don’t make it anti-Jew.”

Like we said, that part.