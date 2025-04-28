Key Suspect in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris Robbery Dies Days Before Trial

Kim Kardashian

A suspect in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris has died. 72-year-old man Marceau Baum-Gertner was the “fence” that worked with the crew that lifted $10 million in personal property, including her $4 million engagement ring, and died after receiving gang threats.

According to The Daily Mail, Baum-Gautner was nicknamed Rough Nose and was a prominent figure in the Paris underworld. Through his career he had convictions for stolen goods, forgery, robbery and more.

Baum-Gertner was scheduled to appear as a defendant in the Kardashian case next week. Kardashian will visit Paris as a star witness for the trial.