Okay, more Diddy going ons … During a recent court proceeding, Sean Combs addressed accusations of sexual misconduct, with his defense asserting his involvement in what they described as a swinger lifestyle. Mr. Combs chose not to accept a plea agreement presented by the prosecution, setting the stage for a trial concerning serious allegations of sex trafficking.

Judge Arun Subramanian presided over the hearing, during which the prosecution aimed to confirm Mr. Combs’ understanding of the proposed plea deal.

Get this, the judge indicated that further discussions regarding this matter are scheduled for May 1, although the specifics of the agreement have not been made public. Mr. Combs’ legal representatives have not yet offered a public statement regarding their decision to decline the offer. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, defended his client’s conduct, stating that the lifestyle in question—often termed swinging—has “long been embraced by a significant portion of society.” Mr. Agnifilo further commented that Mr. Combs “saw his actions as entirely within the bounds of social norms, given their widespread acceptance.”

Expanding on their case, the prosecution has requested the judge’s permission to present testimony from an individual alleging to be a victim, who reportedly underwent a medical procedure related to the ongoing sex trafficking charges. Details about this procedure have not been disclosed, and the judge has not yet ruled on the admissibility of this testimony.

What’s more, in a notable development, the prosecution sought to introduce a video recording featuring Mr. Combs as evidence, while also requesting that the footage remain private due to its sensitive content. The hearing also resulted in a ruling against Mr. Combs, as the judge granted the prosecution’s request to use security footage purportedly depicting Mr. Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel corridor. Although Mr. Combs’ legal team questioned the video’s authenticity, it is relevant that the music executive had previously expressed remorse for the actions depicted in the footage.

And the saga continues.