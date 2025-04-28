Outkast and Salt-n-Pepa Join 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 inductees, including pioneering hip-hop artists Outkast and Salt-n-Pepa. Outkast will be inducted in the performer category, recognized for their innovative genre-blending sound that redefined hip-hop and put the “Dirty South” on the map. Formed by André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton in 1992, the Atlanta duo challenged norms with their fusion of funk, soul, and jazz, becoming one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful hip-hop groups of all time with hits like “Hey Ya!”

Salt-n-Pepa will receive the Musical Influence Award. The first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status, Salt-n-Pepa broke down barriers and significantly influenced the evolution of hip-hop and youth culture with their crossover hits.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. Other inductees in the performer category include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. Warren Zevon will also receive the Musical Influence Award, while Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye will receive the Musical Excellence Award, and Lenny Waronker will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.