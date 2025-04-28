The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2025, and among the legendary names are two trailblazing hip-hop acts: Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa. This summer, these iconic groups will be honored for their groundbreaking contributions to music, joining a prestigious list of artists who have reshaped the soundscape of modern music.

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted alongside rock legends Soundgarden, pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and pioneering dance hitmaker Chubby Checker, among others. The full class also includes The White Stripes, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon, and bass guitar virtuoso Carol Kaye. Each honoree represents a different facet of music history, but all share one common thread: they changed the course of music and culture in profound ways.

Salt-N-Pepa will be recognized with the Musical Influence Award, a special honor reserved for artists whose innovation laid the groundwork for future generations. As one of the first all-female rap groups to achieve mainstream success, Salt-N-Pepa broke down barriers for women in Hip Hop with classics like “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Their influence continues to be felt across the genre decades later.

Outkast, meanwhile, will be inducted into the Performer category, celebrated for one of the most dynamic and diverse discographies in hip-hop history. André 3000 and Big Boi took Southern rap to global heights, blending elements of funk, rock, jazz, and soul into their sound. Albums like Aquemini, Stankonia, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below redefined artistic boundaries in Hip Hop and earned them critical and commercial acclaim worldwide. Their inventive spirit and genre-blurring music solidified their place among the most important artists of their generation.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on November 8 in Los Angeles. Fans can stream the event live on Disney+, with a condensed special airing on ABC at a later date.

Reflecting on the honor, Big Boi compared it to completing a superhero journey: “It’s like the last Infinity Stone in my Thanos glove,” he said. “We never imagined this when we started out. When you hear ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,’ you think of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who. Being mentioned alongside names like that — people who shaped the sound of generations — that’s not something we ever expected.”

Big Boi has confirmed that he plans to attend the ceremony, marking a full-circle moment after previously inducting Kate Bush into the Hall of Fame in 2023. As for André 3000, known for his preference for privacy, his attendance remains uncertain — but fans are hopeful the entire duo will reunite for the momentous occasion.

This year’s inductions celebrate not only the enduring power of rock and roll but also the undeniable impact of hip-hop on the global music stage. Congratulations to Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, and all the 2025 inductees!