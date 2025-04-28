Well, this just happened. Philadelphia Eagles super star running back Saquon Barkley found himself under scrutiny after golfing with former President Donald Trump, prompting him to respond directly to critics on socials:

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote on X, referencing their activities on Sunday, April 27, in New Jersey, as well as the Eagles’ upcoming visit to the White House — a longstanding tradition for teams that win championships. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

However, Barkley’s remarks quickly drew strong reactions. Many pointed out that his time with Trump carried deeper implications beyond respect for the presidency.

Critics highlighted Trump’s controversial history with figures like Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Trump publicly condemned Kaepernick and others who kneeled, calling on NFL owners to fire players who engaged in such protests, a stance that intensified national debates over race, free speech, and patriotism in sports.

Remember that? We do.

Social users made their disapproval clear. “Your meeting with Trump, a racist who called for the lynching of the exonerated Central Park Five, is not the same as meeting with Obama,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Respectfully…don’t put Obama and Trump in the same sentence. Obama had class.”

That part.

Anyways, it’s just golf right? No big deal. Yeah, right.