Whelp that didn’t take long before Shedeur and celebrity drama stories took a life of their own … So, okay, Yung Miami became a trending topic over the weekend after her congratulatory post for Shedeur Sanders sparked controversy online. Some social media users accused the City Girls star of trying to insert herself into the rising quarterback’s spotlight, but she quickly responded to set the record straight.

Get this, on Saturday, April 26, not long after Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 144th overall pick, Yung Miami posted a celebratory message on Instagram directed at Shedeur and the Sanders family.

“I love seeing BLACK JOY s/o to the Sanders,” she wrote, tagging Shedeur’s account and adding his well-known “legendary” catchphrase to the post.

But wait, later that evening, Yung Miami appeared in a photo alongside Shedeur at his draft party, fueling speculation among some fans that she was seeking attention by connecting herself with the young athlete.

The “Caresha Please” host was quick to respond to the backlash, making it clear that her gesture was rooted in sincere support.

“Yall btches don’t know what ‘Supporting your ppl’ look like!!!!” she wrote. “Everything ain’t dck & p*ssy!!!!!”

Bahaha. The unfiltered vibe is priceless.

Here’s what’s wild, the situation unfolded against the backdrop of Shedeur Sanders’ eventful draft journey, which drew its own share of headlines. Widely expected to be selected much earlier, Sanders’ fall to the fifth round surprised many analysts and fans, who believed his talent and leadership warranted a higher pick. The delayed selection stirred conversation about how NFL teams evaluated his potential, especially given the immense media attention surrounding him as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.