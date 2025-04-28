‘Sinners’ Collects Another $45M to Remain On Top of Box Office

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has gone back-to-back on top of the box office. The film pulled in $45 million in its second weekend, nearly matching the $48 million it earned in its opening.

According to Variety, Sinners has grossed $122.5 million in North America and $161.6 million globally, with a production budget of $90 million.

The race for second place came down to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith edging out The Accountant 2 as a 20th anniversary re-release. Star Wars pulled in $25.2 million, while The Accountant 2 pulled in $24.5 million.